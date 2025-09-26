Information about threats to family of witness in Mahamedrasulov case is not true – SSU

The information about the SSU threatening the family of a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov is not true.

This was stated by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

"This information is not true. These allegations are unfounded and represent yet another attempt by the defense (in particular, Olena Shcherban of the Anti-Corruption Action Center is the lawyer of R. Mahamedrasulov) to evade criminal liability for their client, who is suspected of committing a crime," the security service said.

Earlier, the son of a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, Mahomed Mameshev, claimed that his family had been threatened by the Security Service of Ukraine.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

