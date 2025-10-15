Magamedrasulov case: Witness Mameshev testifies in court about pressure. PHOTO

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering extending the pre-trial investigation in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father.

According to Censor.NET, at the request of the defence, the court interrogated witness Yusuf Mameshev, who gave evidence that contradicted the prosecution's allegations.

According to Mameshev, in February, he had a conversation with Ruslan Magamedrasulov, during which they talked about Uzbekistan, and not about the topics insisted on by the investigation.

"I spent almost eight hours in the SSU answering all the questions. In a conversation with Ruslan, we talked about acquaintances in Uzbekistan," the witness said.

Mameshev also reported pressure on himself and his family:

"Yes, for about a month I was looking for contacts with a lawyer, sometime after 20 August, different people started contacting him with various offers, just asking who he was, wanting to meet him".

The witness said that he was detained on his way to school with his child, because he was allegedly wanted by the TCRSS, and the next day he received a threatening message: "You are working for the wrong people".

What happened before?

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional department of detectives, detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of Kvartal 95 Tymur Mindich.

The SBU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

