Magamedrasulov case: Pecherskyi District Court considers extending terms of pre-trial investigation. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv is considering extending the pre-trial investigation against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov and his father, Sentiyabr.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

They were taken to the court hearing.

Later, the judge announced a recess in the hearing until 2:30 p.m. so that the defence could speak with the defendants.

The court hearing later resumed.

The defense is requesting that the case of Mahamedrasulov be transferred to the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC), as one of the two articles he is charged under concerns corruption.

Therefore, the lawyers are asking that the case be referred to the Kyiv Court of Appeal to determine jurisdiction.

In a comment to journalists, Mahamedrasulov’s lawyer, Shcherban, noted that the defense has not been provided with evidence supporting the second charge.

"We saw it only now, literally half an hour ago, when reviewing the motion materials. The second article is a corruption-related one, alleging that Ruslan Sentiabrievych abused his influence and supposedly agreed to accept an unlawful benefit. This is absolutely absurd, as he has had many similar correspondences. Typically, it was part of his operational communication, a kind of reconnaissance, when various individuals contacted him, and he conducted checks to determine whether a person planning to offer an unlawful benefit to tax authorities was within NABU’s jurisdiction and whether cooperation with them as informants was possible.

The correspondence in question was exactly about such a case, he was verifying whether this person could be a whistleblower. And there have been many such situations," she added.

The judge rejected the defense’s motion to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.

The defense also requested that witness Yusuf Mameshev be questioned, as his testimony contradicts the prosecution’s version. According to him, Mahamedrasulov’s conversation concerned Uzbekistan.

The judge granted this motion.



















What was the background?

Earlier, the media reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, the head of the NABU's interregional detective department, who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key employees involved in documenting the activities of businessman and co-owner of "Kvartal 95" Tymur Mindich.

The SSU reported that Ruslan Magamedrasulov, one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, had been exposed as doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU employee Ruslan Magamedrasulov was for political reasons.

On 16 September, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On 23 September, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

