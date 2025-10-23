Mahamedrasulov’s case: witness Mameshev charged with giving false testimony

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case involving National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, has been served a notice of suspicion for allegedly providing knowingly false testimony to investigators and the court.

While the official statement did not name the individual, media sources within law enforcement confirm the person in question is indeed Yusuf Mameshev.

Details of the charge

According to the investigation, the man, who was questioned as a witness in the criminal case against Mahamedrasulov, knowingly provided false information aimed at misleading both the pretrial investigation and the court.

Despite being twice warned about criminal liability for false testimony, during questioning by investigators and in a hearing at the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv, he provided false information regarding the content and context of his conversation with a suspect accused of aiding the aggressor state and influence peddling," the Prosecutor General’s Office said.

Prosecutors added that through his actions, he deliberately misled both the pretrial investigation and the court, attempting to help an acquaintance avoid criminal liability.

Mameshev has been formally charged with knowingly giving false testimony to a pretrial investigation body and the court (Part 1, Article 384 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The article carries a penalty of up to two years of correctional labor, probation supervision, or restriction of liberty for the same term.

One of the charges against NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov concerns his alleged assistance to his father (a Russian passport holder) in selling industrial hemp to Dagestan.

Earlier, Mahomed Mameshev, the son of a key witness in the case, claimed that Ukraine’s Security Service (SSU) had threatened his family.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

