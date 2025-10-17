Court keeps NABU detective Mahamedrasulov in custody until 15 December

An investigating judge of Kyiv’s Pecherskyi District Court, Serhii Vovk, has ruled to keep NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov in custody.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to the court's decision, Mahamedrasulov's term of detention in the pre-trial detention centre was extended until 15 December 2025.

The defense asked the court to impose a different measure of pretrial restraint that did not involve custody. The prosecutor, however, pressed to extend the pretrial detention, citing risks that Magamedrasulov could abscond or tamper with witnesses.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

