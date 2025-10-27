Law enforcement officers are allegedly pressuring a witness in the case against NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, as his testimony completely refutes the charges brought against the investigator.

This was stated by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, the Pecherskyi ‘court’ placed an electronic bracelet on a witness who exposed the fabricated criminal case orchestrated by Bankova. It was done at the request of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the prosecutor general’s team," Shabunin wrote on Facebook.

A witness in the case of NABU detective Mahamedrasulov (who was documenting Mindich) previously stated publicly in court: I was talking about Uzbekistan, not Dagestan — Uzbekistan! (see comments). That’s it, the case falls apart. This testimony destroys the elements of the offense: Uzbekistan is NOT Russia, therefore there was no "preparation for trade with the enemy."

"In other words, the rear-line SSU and Kravchenko falsified the entire case from the outset against the NABU detective who was documenting corruption involving the president’s friend. In response, Zelenskyy’s henchmen served this witness with a notice of suspicion for giving false testimony! Why not? Don’t like the testimony, charge the witness!" Shabunin wrote on Facebook.

According to the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center, such actions are common practice in Russia, and Ukrainian law enforcement is now adopting this approach.

"And here I want to ask: how exactly do Zelenskyy’s law enforcement and courts differ from their counterparts in Russia? That rear-echelon SSU officers are not yet killing political opponents? Well, perhaps only that they are not killing—yet. In everything else, there is almost no difference left between Zelenskyy’s enforcers and the Russians," he wrote.

Suspicion of Mameshev

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov, was notified of suspicion for giving knowingly false testimony to the pre-trial investigation body and the court.

Earlier, Mameshev's son reported threats against his family from the SSU.

Mameshev testified in court about the pressure.

During the court hearing in Magamedrasulov's case, he stated that in the conversation recorded by the SSU, they were talking about Uzbekistan.

Background

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.