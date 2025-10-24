Suspicion of Mameshev giving false testimony is legal nonsense. Veracity of testimony is determined by court, not prosecutor, - "Automaidan"

The key witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov, Yusuf Mameshev, was notified of suspicion of "knowingly false testimony." It was signed by OPG prosecutors working in conjunction with SSU investigators. "Automaidan" considers this suspicion to be legal nonsense, since the veracity of testimony can only be established by a court after considering the merits of the case, and not by a prosecutor at the pre-trial investigation stage.

According to the investigation, Mameshev allegedly "lied" during questioning by the SSU and at a court hearing in the Pechersk Court regarding the content and context of his conversation with Magamedrasulov.

"The suspicion arose after Mameshev exposed the SSU's falsification in court. During interrogations, Mameshev stated that the conversation about the sale of industrial hemp seeds, which the SSU presents as evidence of aiding an aggressor state, was with him and concerned Uzbekistan, not Dagestan. In other words, all the evidence in the case fell apart and there was no ‘aiding the enemy,’' the post notes.

In court, Mameshev reported that law enforcement officers had repeatedly put pressure on him. Prior to this, the witness had been threatened by unknown individuals, who conveyed greetings from the SSU, hinting that they ‘could find weapons or drugs on him,’ and they had also illegally detained him, allegedly for mobilisation. The witness's phone subsequently ended up in the hands of SSU investigators.

"This is another evidence of how security forces, acting on orders from Bankova Street, are putting pressure on witnesses to force them to confirm the desired version of events in a fabricated case against the NABU detective. Mameshev has now become a target because he refused to play by the SSU's rules," "Automaidan" emphasises.

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.