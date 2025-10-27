Witness in Magamedrasulov’s case, Mameshev, was imposed preventive measure - personal commitment

The Pecherskyi District Court has chosen a preventive measure for Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Ruslan Magamedrasulov.

This was reported by the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, according to Censor.NET.

A preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment was imposed on him.

Mameshev was ordered to wear an electronic bracelet. He must also surrender his passports for leaving abroad.

The decision was made by Judge Oleh Bilotserkivets. It will remain in effect until 11 November.

Read more: Suspicion of Mameshev giving false testimony is legal nonsense. Veracity of testimony is determined by court, not prosecutor, - "Automaidan"

Suspicion of Mameshev

Yusuf Mameshev, a witness in the case of NABU detective Magamedrasulov, was notified of suspicion for giving knowingly false testimony to the pre-trial investigation body and the court.

Earlier, Mameshev's son reported threats against his family from the SSU.

Mameshev testified in court about the pressure.

During the court hearing in the Magamedrasulov's case, he stated that in the conversation recorded by the SSU, they were talking about Uzbekistan.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What preceded it?

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

Watch more: Mameshev: I spoke with Mahamedrasulov twice about Uzbekistan, Dagestan was never mentioned (updated)