Prosecution did not question key witnesses before serving me with suspicion, - Shabunin. VIDEO

Vitalii Shabunin, Chairman of the AntAC Board, said during the court hearing that the prosecution had interrogated key witnesses in his case only after being notified of suspicion.

He stated this during the court hearing, Censor.NET reports.

"The prosecution suspects me of not fulfilling my functions at the NACP and thus evading service. This is completely different from what the prosecution has been saying in the media, in particular about the car theft.

During the investigation, the prosecution did not interrogate key witnesses before serving the suspicion. In fact, the NACP leaders who asked my military unit to second me. This is a very basic issue. You (the prosecution - Ed.) claim that Shabunin did not perform his functions, let's ask the leaders. Such interrogations took place after the suspicion was served. And the interrogations of the key NACP executives, on whose recommendation I was actually seconded to the NACP, state in the protocols what exactly I did. That's it, period, the case is over," he explained.

"That is, the NACP leadership says: "Dear SBI and prosecutors, he performed the functions we asked him to perform. What should we investigate next? What are you accusing me of?" added the AntAC head.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the Servant ofthe People faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the SBI notified the commander of a military unit in Kyiv region of a new suspicion and served the updated suspicion on Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the AntAC board.

On 14 August, the SBI announced that Shabunin would be tried for military service evasion.

Shabunin's preventive measure was extended until 2 November.

