Shabunin, who criticised Zelenskyy, accused of evading military service and fraud

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC).

According to the investigation, he systematically evaded military service and unlawfully used a vehicle designated for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It was emphasized that "this procedural action is in no way related to his professional activities."

"Mobilized in 2022, the suspect failed to report to his place of service for a prolonged period and, under the guise of ‘leave,’ stayed in civilian institutions not affiliated with the defense forces. It has also been documented that he received monthly monetary compensation exceeding 50,000 hryvnias despite his actual absence from the military unit," the SBI asserts.

Additionally, the investigation established that the suspect unlawfully used an off-the-road vehicle imported into Ukraine as humanitarian aid for the army’s needs, without proper registration and lacking legal grounds. The vehicle was used for personal purposes, including travel within Kyiv.

The current serviceman has been charged under Part 4, Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, evasion of military service during martial law; and Part 2, Article 190 of the Criminal Code (as amended at the time of the offense), large-scale embezzlement by fraud.

The article’s penalty provides for up to 10 years of imprisonment.

The State Bureau of Investigation emphasizes: the law must be the same for everyone, regardless of position, public status, or civic activity. Patriotic slogans cannot be a cover for abuses, and true service to the state is shown not by loud statements, but by adherence to the law.

The investigation is ongoing. A decision on the suspect’s preventive measure is being considered.

Earlier, it was reported that the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is conducting searches at the Anti-Corruption Action Center head Vitalii Shabunin’s duty station in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at his home.

Recall that Shabunin stated that members of parliament from the "Servant of the People" faction registered bill No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after leaving office. The vote on this bill is planned for next week.

He also reported that on June 3, 2025, during another session of the Verkhovna Rada, the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of controversial bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin said he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region, linking this transfer to his criticism of the authorities.