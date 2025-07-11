SBI conducts searches at Shabunin’s place, phone seized – AntAC. PHOTOS

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is searching Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) head Vitalii Shabunin both at his duty station in the Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at his home.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the AntAC.

"Vitalii Shabunin is being searched! According to our information, SBI officers are searching Vitalii’s duty location in Chuhuiv district. We know they have already seized his phone.

"They are also searching Vitalii’s home, where his wife and two small children live. We do not understand the point of such searches when Vitalii has not lived there for at least several months.

"We also know the searches are being carried out without a court warrant," the statement reads.

The Center believes the searches are linked to a criminal case involving Shabunin’s former commander, Viktor Yushko, and concern Shabunin’s official trips on behalf of the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP).

Read more: Searches are being conducted at Volyn and Odesa customs offices - sources

"We view these searches as yet another wave of attacks on Vitalii Shabunin and the Anti-Corruption Action Center due to their criticism of the President’s Office and Andriy Yermak personally. We believe that a few days ago, Vitalii was deliberately transferred away from Kyiv/Kharkiv so that lawyers could not arrive at the search site in time.

The fact that his phone was seized indicates the SBI’s intent to monitor all of Vitalii’s contacts," the Anti-Corruption Action Center stated.