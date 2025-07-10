The head of the AntAC, Vitalii Shabunin, said that after the scandal, which led the AntAC to stop the draft law on amnesty for corruption in the defence sector, he was transferred to another brigade on the combat line.

He posted this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"This draft law on corruption amnesty, the rescue of Chernyshov, and the demonstrative lawlessness regarding the BES competition show that Zelenskyy is no longer interested in even the appearance of legality.

Pure Louis XIV: "The state is me".

I will pay tribute to the Chief of the General Staff (Hnatov): he found a legal construction to transfer a person of limited fit to a combat mechanised brigade that holds the combat line in Kharkiv region. I would like to thank you for the promotion," he said.

According to Shabunin, he does not intend to appeal this order.

"Dignity is a simple concept that any sergeant in the Armed Forces can understand. And it is completely alien to Zelenskyy's team - look at the spineless unanimous decision of the Cabinet of Ministers on the BES. Even Yanukovych's team was not so petty and vindictive," he added.

