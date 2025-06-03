Today Zelenskyy’s "servants" will support bills that will allow corrupt officials to hide from court in rear and protect most corrupt judges from dismissal - Shabunin

Today, June 3, 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada will be held, during which the "Servants of the People" faction intends to support a number of scandalous bills.

The head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin writes about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, today Zelenskyy's "servants" in the Rada are going to vote for bills that:

1) concrete the scheme of escape from the court through mobilization to the rear (in particular, like Nasirov) (draft law No. 13178)

2) protect the most corrupt judges from dismissal (draft law No. 13165-2).

"Why do MPs have to dragonize society so much? I assume that the draft law No. 13165-2 on the protection of tainted judges was sent to them from the Presidential Administration to pick up Portnov's legacy," he said.

According to Shabunin, in the draft law No. 13178, instead of destroying, the "servants" are concreting the suspension of judicial punishment of top corrupt officials who are hiding from prison (through "mobilization"): the trial will only take place if the "mobilised" defendant does not object.

"For example, in the case of Nasirov, this would mean that the trial could only continue if Nasirov himself does not object. If you suddenly thought that Nasirov was the only one, then no - there are 54 other accused top corrupt officials in the same situation," emphasizes the AntAC head.

It is also noted that in draft law No. 13165-2, MPs reduce the verification of judges' integrity declarations to a formality: they can only be checked for the last reporting year.

"That is, if the violation occurred earlier, it will be prohibited to check it. For example, it will be impossible to expel Kniazev's accomplices, with whom he took $3 million in bribes. Now, a judge can be fired for lying in a declaration of integrity. The "servants'" draft law completely eliminates this provision," Shabunin said.

"As a recent example, Supreme Court Judge Stefaniv lives in a 205 m2 apartment in the centre of Kyiv (worth UAH 5 million), registered in the name of his niece (as established by "Schemes"), who is also a Russian citizen. Yesterday, Judge Stefaniv's colleagues delegated her to the Grand Chamber of the Supreme Court. After the scandal with the apartment. This is the kind of Supreme Court that Zelenskyy's ‘servants’ are defending," he concludes.

