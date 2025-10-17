Pechersk District Court extended Shabunin’s preventive measure until 2 November. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Pechersk District Court of Kyiv extended the preventive measure against Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the AntAC, until 2 November.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

According to Shabunin, the proceedings against him are politically motivated.

"At previous hearings, I stated this based on publicly available arguments. During this time, I have studied almost all of the case materials and can now speak based on these materials as well. The prosecution suspects me of failing to perform my duties at the NACP and thus evading service. This is completely different from what the prosecution has been spreading in the media, in particular about the theft of a car.

During the investigation, the prosecution did not question key witnesses before presenting the charges. In particular, the heads of the NACP, who asked my military unit to second me. Such interrogations were conducted after the charges were served," explained the chairman of the AntAC board.

Shabunin noted that he does not intend to flee from the investigation, as claimed by the prosecution. However, he recalled that in the early days of the full-scale invasion, he stood in line at the TRD and joined voluntarily.

At the same time, commenting on the justification for the suspicion, the prosecutor noted that Shabunin had not appealed the notification of suspicion.

Subsequently, the judge announced the decision - Shabunin's preventive measure was extended until 2 November.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the Servant ofthe People faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to the Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the SBI notified the commander of a military unit in Kyiv region of a new suspicion and served the updated suspicion on Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the AntAC board.

On 14 August, the SBI announced that Shabunin would be tried for military service evasion.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s goals have not changed - he is continuing to destroy NABU and SAPO, - Shabunin