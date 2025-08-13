SBI changes Shabunin’s suspicion and informs his commander of new one

The State Bureau of Investigation has served a new suspicion on the commander of a military unit in Kyiv region and handed over the updated suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, the AntAC's chairman of the board.

This was reported by the SBI press service, Censor.NET informs.

"The commander, in violation of the established procedures, seconded the serviceman to a state body, where he did not perform either the duties of the service or the functions of the institution. Instead, he spent time at his own discretion in the capital, travelling around the city on private business and visiting catering establishments. At the same time, he received financial support and thus illegally seized public funds worth more than UAH 224,000," the statement said.

Thus, the commander is additionally charged with aiding and abetting a subordinate in evading military service, committed by prior conspiracy and abuse of office (Part 1 of Article 364, Part 5 of Article 27, Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

At the same time, the suspicion against serviceman Shabunin, who, according to the SBI, was assisted in committing the crime by his commander, was also changed, but without changing the qualification of the crime.

"He is still charged with military service evasion and fraud.

The investigation is ongoing," they concluded.

On 13 August, the AntAC reported that the SBI was preparing an updated suspicion against Shabunin.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitaliy Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

