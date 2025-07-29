Former Minister Umerov signed only one contract for interceptor drones, - Shabunin

Former Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov signed only one contract for interceptor drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

"Here is a fresh quote from the new minister, Shmyhal: "Three manufacturers have received state contracts [for interceptor drones]. In total, we have four contracts worth UAH 3 billion."

Do you know when Umerov signed that first contract - at the end of June! And do you remember how many beautiful statements and instructions the president made? That's it," he said in the post.

Shabunin added that Zelenskyy's team should not be taken at their word - they constantly tell lies. And also to check every announcement, every statement.

"We asked MPs to ask the Ministry of Defence for the date of signing the contracts for the interceptor drones. The Ministry of Defence extended the answer by 30 days. Is this how long it takes the entire ministry to rewrite the dates of four contracts? Seriously?

Or maybe Zelenskyy is simply ashamed to admit that his defence minister has failed in another crucial task - protecting our cities from Shaheds? The minister whose failure we described in detail in the AntAC a YEAR AGO! And whom Zelenskyy continued to keep in office," Shabunin stressed.

The head of the Centre added that in order to protect cities from enemy drones, a part of the Ministry of Defence budget should be given to volunteers who are engaged in the purchase of drones.

"Umerov refused to transfer a part of the budget to volunteer funds so that they would NOT show the prices at which they could actually buy. We put all the regulations on the minister's desk on his first days in office.

I assume that Shmyhal will do the same. Because Zelenskyy's ministers are changing, and Mindich's case should flourish," Shabunin added.

