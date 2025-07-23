"Next, Zelenskyy will try to destroy free media," - Shabunin

Next, Zelenskyy will try to destroy free media and shut down/intimidate critics and whistleblowers. Then, closer to the elections, he will switch to the military.

According to Censor.NET, AntAC Head Vitalii Shabunin wrote about this on Facebook.

"When he realises that this does not help him win the elections, he will try to rig them. This, in turn, will lead to a far from peaceful confrontation on the streets.

The above is one of the most negative scenarios, but it is the one we are following now. Or rather, Zelenskyy is following it and pulling Ukraine along with him," he said.

He has less and less chance of winning the election honestly. Zelenskyy understands that after losing, he will have to answer many procedural questions (large-scale construction, "preparation" for war, defence procurement, etc.) Both he and all his 'dear friends' whom he saved from prison by destroying the independence of the NABU/SAPO will have to answer," Shabunin said.

According to Shabunin, we are no longer a democracy. The security forces tearing eyelids to unlock FaceID, preventing the recording of beatings, a coven in the Rada, pressure on public military officers. Zelenskyy has already launched a hybrid regime with elements of authoritarianism and kleptocracy. Today we all woke up in a much different country.

Shabunin added: "Undoubtedly, the external enemy is our #1 threat. However, Zelenskyy's hybrid regime is already making us much weaker in the face of this enemy."

What preceded it

On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada passed draft law 12414, which eliminates the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

In the evening, it was signed by President Zelenskyy.

NABU Director Semen Kryvonos called on the President not to sign the bill, as it would put the NABU and the SAPO in dependent mode.

In Dnipro, people came out to protest against the adoption of draft law 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

A rally also began in Kyiv.

In a video message, Zelenskyy later said that the anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine would work.

