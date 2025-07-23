SAPO and NABU thanked Ukrainians for their support: Despite enormous pressure and shameful decisions, we continue to fight for justice. PHOTO

The NABU and SAPO expressed gratitude to the Ukrainians who took part in the actions against Law No. 12414.

"The SAPO team is sincerely grateful for the support of the Ukrainian people! Despite the enormous pressure and shameful decisions, we continue to fight for justice, honesty and dignity. We are grateful to everyone who joined the events in support of the anti-corruption agencies! We value every vote! The struggle is continuing! Defending the independence of the SAPO and NABU is our primary goal!" the SAPO wrote.

"The NABU team is sincerely impressed by the support we have seen today during spontaneous events in many cities across the country. We are grateful to everyone. This is very important to us - and very tangible. We see this support as a sign of trust in our institution. And we will do everything to justify it.

We were particularly impressed by the determined stance of young people - the future of the country for which we work. We thank everyone who came out. It gives us strength. We will continue to work and further defend our independence of investigations from interference," the NABU press service said.

As a reminder, in the evening of 21 July, in Dnipro people came out to protest against the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada, which effectively means the elimination of the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

