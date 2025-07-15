Court chose preventive measure for Shabunin in form of personal recognizance until 20 August

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, in the form of a personal recognizance until 20 August.

Shabunin was given the following obligations:

to appear at the call of the investigator, judge or prosecutor;

not to be absent from the place where he/she is on duty, except for the performance of tasks;

refrain from communicating with NAPC employees, former commander Yushko and representatives of the unit;

not to visit the NAPC building;

surrender his passport for travelling abroad.

The requirement to wear an electronic bracelet disappeared from the motion at the last moment.

When choosing a measure of restraint, the judge refused to grant the defence's motions. In particular, Hrechana refused to attach interrogation protocols confirming that Shabunin performed a large amount of work during his business trip to the NACP, the AntAC added.

"We can talk a lot about the gaps in the investigation, but here is just one fact. For two years of investigation, the SBI has not been able to interrogate the NACP management about Vitaliy's business trip. And it has never interrogated Shabunin before announcing suspicion," they said.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the Servant of the People faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.