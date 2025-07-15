Judge Hrechana, who acquitted Tyshlek and closed Tymoshenko’s case, to choose Shabunin’s preventive measure

Judge Svitlana Hrechana of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv will decide on the preventive measure for Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Center (AntAC).

This was reported by Prosud, cited by Censor.NET.

It is noted that Judge Hrechana acquitted former Deputy Head of the National Police Dmytro Tyshlek in a case involving illegal gifts. Tyshlek had "rented" a 140 sqm apartment in Pechersky from a government official close to the Office of the President for free. The National Agency for Corruption Prevention (NACP) recognized this as a gift, but the judge ruled that it was impossible to assess the value of the housing and believed that Tyshlek had furnished the property worth UAH 910,000 out of goodwill.

Judge Hrechana also closed the case against former Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko, who used a luxury car from a developer and lived in the Emili Resort hotel — also free of charge.

Prosud reminds that in 2018, Hrechana and her then-husband, an Interior Ministry employee, were involved in a corruption scandal. They appealed to the city council for a service apartment, claiming they had nowhere to live.

"The city council provided them with free housing, since their asset declarations showed no property and the husband was registered in a dormitory. However, no one checked that numerous apartments, two cottages worth UAH 10 million, and land plots were registered to the family’s relatives. Meanwhile, their daughter flaunted photos from Paris, Sharm El Sheikh, Barcelona, and Cannes. How else, when the head of the housing commission allocating the apartment celebrated Epiphany in the same family cottage?" the publication noted.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.