Statement by NGO on Shabunin’s case: We call on Zelenskyy, PGO and SBI not to use justice for political reprisals

The justice system should not be used for political reprisals and persecution of critics of the authorities.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the appeal of civil society organisations to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and SBI Director Oleksii Sukhachov regarding the Shabunin's case.

They recalled that Shabunin voluntarily mobilised to the Defence Forces and was stationed in different regions of Ukraine at the place of deployment of the unit. The SBI's charges are based on the period when Shabunin was on a business trip to the NACP in accordance with an official order of the command. During the business trip, he received a standard salary as a military serviceman without any "combat" allowance.

"The issue of receiving or not receiving payments to a serviceman does not depend on his will and it is not him who calculates them. These issues are regulated by the state, and if it believes that an unjustified payment has been made, there is a civil law institute that can be used to claim a refund.

Thus, Vitalii Shabunin is suspected of committing actions committed by state bodies, because a serviceman does not decide how much he should be paid and by whom, he is a subordinate person who is in the 'hands' of the state and is dependent on it during his service," the authors of the appeal noted.

They also called the reference to the use of a volunteer car manipulative. It was purchased at the expense of the CEO Club, and the car was transferred specifically for the needs of soldier Shabunin. The benefactors do not believe that their rights have been violated.

"Thus, the actions of the pre-trial investigation authorities can be regarded either as complete incompetence of officials and incompetence to hold their position, or as a targeted attack to put pressure on Vitalii Shabunin, who continued to criticise the work of state bodies while on military service," the statement added.

The NGO's appeal

"We, the undersigned representatives of human rights, anti-corruption organisations and other public associations, appeal to the President of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General and the Director of the State Bureau of Investigation to prevent the use of the justice system for political reprisals and persecution of critics of the authorities," the statement reads.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy was called upon to express a public position on the inadmissibility of politically motivated persecution of public figures.

SBI Director Sukhachov - in accordance with paragraph 2 of Article 39 of the CPC, to suspend the investigators who conducted the pre-trial investigation of this case and initiate disciplinary proceedings against them; in accordance with paragraph 4 of Article 39 of the CPC to eliminate violations of the law committed by the investigators; to assume personal responsibility and, in accordance with paragraph 5 of Art. 39 of the CPC to personally conduct a full pre-trial investigation, using the powers of an investigator.

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko - to ensure impartial procedural guidance of the pre-trial investigation and conduct an internal investigation against the investigators in case of gross violations of criminal procedure legislation; in the absence of a criminal offence, to close the criminal proceedings against Vitalii Shabunin.

The appeal was signed by over 60 organisations.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, the State Bureau of Investigation notified Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, of suspicion.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

