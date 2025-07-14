Investigation has not yet submitted motion for Shabunin’s preventive measures – AntAC

Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC), has been served with multiple summonses for interrogations at the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), which he is obliged to attend. However, the investigation has not yet filed a motion to impose preventive measures.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing an AntAC statement.

"According to our information, the investigator has not yet filed a motion to impose preventive measures on Vitalii Shabunin. Once this happens, we will separately inform about the date and place of the preventive measure hearing.

Additionally, Shabunin’s defense demands that the legalization of searches be conducted with the participation of lawyers and Vitalii himself, since the investigators grossly violated the law by entering the unit where Vitalii serves and his family home without court orders," the statement reads.

The AntAC also reported a series of significant violations by the SBI:

The investigators provided no arguments or grounds for conducting urgent searches without a court warrant;

Both at the Kyiv residence and in Kharkiv region, the searches were organized in a way that prevented lawyers from arriving on time and taking all necessary measures to protect rights, with investigators deliberately not waiting for the lawyers;

During the search in Kharkiv region, the seizure of most equipment and items was not recorded on video. The SBI investigators confiscated, among other things, equipment of unknown origin, which may have been planted. It cannot be excluded that this was done to organize provocations and discredit campaigns in the future;

Investigators seized several items unrelated to the subject of the criminal proceedings (personal equipment of Vitalii’s wife and children, Vitalii’s watch);

After the lawyers arrived and attempted to document the process, the SBI threatened to confiscate the lawyers’ own phones

"Currently, Vitalii Shabunin is in Kyiv and has been served multiple summonses for interrogations at the State Bureau of Investigation, which he is obliged to attend. Therefore, at present, he cannot return to his place of service," the statement concluded.

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

