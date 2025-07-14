Searches at Shabunin’s place were conducted without court order. This is flagrant violation, - Shcherban

The searches of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin took place without a court order.

This was stated by Olena Shcherban, Deputy Executive Director of the AntAC.

Shcherban spoke about the violations during the searches of Shabunin's house.

"All searches were conducted without a court order. That is, no one went to court, no one even asked for permission. A search can only be carried out by court order, there are exceptional cases, but no one explained to us either during the searches or after the fact where the court order was. It simply does not exist. It was not taken either to Vitalii's home or to the place where he serves. This is a blatant violation that we will definitely use in this case," she said.

Shcherban noted that the search itself was organised in such a way as to "lure an artificially unlocked phone" from Shabunin.

"The criminal proceedings have been under investigation since 2023... To get to this stage, to suspicions, to searches, and not to be able to go to court to get permission. This is a story about the need to either feel such a level of "protection" that you will not be punished for such a violation under any circumstances or simply be a "lawless person"," said Shcherban.

She also noted that investigators seized items that had nothing to do with the criminal case. These include Vitalii's watch, his children's tablet and phone, and his wife's laptop.

"The violations are really blatant," she added.

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

