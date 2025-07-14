Suspicion that Shabunin evaded military service is absurd, as he voluntarily mobilised in first days of war, - Shcherban

The accusation of the head of the AntAC Vitalii Shabunin of evading military service is absurd, as he voluntarily mobilised into the army in the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was stated by Olena Shcherban, Deputy Executive Director of the AntAC, Censor.NET reports.

"Now we are talking about Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of military service under martial law. Why is this article and the accusation absurd when we are talking about Vitalii? Because he has been voluntarily mobilised since the first days of the war. He was always physically located where the units he served in were. That is, at first it was TDF in Kyiv region, later in Donetsk region, when it was necessary in Kharkiv region, when the units he was in were in Kyiv, then he was in Kyiv... During these three years of service, there were many units in different parts of Ukraine," Shcherban said.

She noted that the SBI accuses Shabunin of "fraudulently evading military service" in a short period from late 2022 to early 2023, when he was seconded to the National Agency for Corruption Prevention.

"Why can't this be connected in any way with evasion, let alone evasion 'by fraud'? Because at that time there were official letters from the NACP requesting that Shabunin be sent to the agency. Based on these letters, there were official orders from the command to send Shabunin to the NACP. That is, both the military unit and the NACP understood where Shabunin was... The article 'evasion' is obviously needed for the political component, to discredit him. People may believe that this is a case of AWOL, but this has never happened.

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

