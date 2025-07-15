Pecherskyi Court to choose preventive measure for Shabunin. LIVE BROADCAST

Today, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv is choosing a preventive measure for Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre (AntAC).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the AntAC.

Update

Shabunin’s defense filed a motion to recuse Judge Svitlana Hrechana, citing earlier critical posts about her published by the AntAC.

After a break, the hearing resumed. The motion is now being reviewed by Judge Yevhen Khainatskyi.

The judge later rejected the motion to recuse. The hearing will therefore continue under Judge Hrechana.

"It is important to note that Vitalii and his lawyers received information about the hearing time much later than it appeared on Telegram channels linked to the Office of the President and the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI). By the time the information appeared on various channels, Vitalii and his lawyer were already at an SBI interrogation; however, the investigator did not inform them about today’s court hearing or its scheduled time," the Center added.

Journalist Mykhailo Tkach released photos from the courtroom.

The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Vitalii Shabunin, at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the" Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

