Investigators from State Bureau of Investigation will present Shabunin with updated charges - Anti-Corruption Action Centre

SBI investigators arrived in Kharkiv region, where Vitalii Shabunin, chairman of the board of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, serves, to serve him with a suspicion notice.

"The details are still unknown. We are waiting for the lawyers to arrive to serve the updated suspicion. So far, it is clear that the SBI does not change previously qualified crimes and does not add new articles. They are changing the description of the circumstances of the 'crime'," the Centre noted.

The AntAC believes this is another confirmation that "the intentions and methods of the authorities have not changed".

"In the spirit of the early FSB, Zelenskyy's oprichniki are trying to silence anyone who has the courage to criticise the government's actions," they added.

The case of Vitaliy Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served a notice of suspicion to Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitaliy Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the Servant of the People faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which theServant ofthe People faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on Vitaliy Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

