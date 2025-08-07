DPA delivered just 23% of drones from all contracts for Armed Forces of Ukraine this year – Shabunin

Drone Industry

As of early July, the Ministry of Defense’s Defense Procurement Agency has delivered only 23% of drones contracted for 2025 to the Defense Forces.

This was reported by the head of the Anti-Corruption Center, Vitalii Shabunin, according to Censor.NET.

The Anti-Corruption Center, together with MPs, clarified the delivery percentage of UAVs under this year’s contracts.

Read more: Zelenskyy’s goals remain unchanged, he will continue offensive against NABU and SAPO – Shabunin

According to Shabunin, as of June 1, 2025, the delivery percentages for UAVs under 2025 contracts are:

National Guard – 88.6%;

Border Guard – 71.1%;

State Special Communications Service – 27%;

(Regional SSU – 95.97%.)

He noted that the Defense Procurement Agency (DPA) is the only entity that refused to disclose the percentage of contract fulfillment.

"The delivery percentage for DPA contracts was clarified by MP Viktoriia Siumar. As of early July, the delivery rate on contracts signed in 2025 stands at 23%. It’s worth recalling that DPA is the largest purchaser of UAVs for the military, contracts worth UAH 102 billion were signed in 2025.

Can DPA contracts foresee deliveries in the next year as well? Yes, they can. But the destruction of DPA’s independence (including the dismissal of Chmut and others) was justified by the president precisely by this indicator, the low percentage of contract fulfillment," explained the head of the Anti-Corruption Center.

Read more: Shabunin on draft law No. 12414: Zelenskyy destroys key anti-corruption achievements of Revolution of Dignity

Shabunin also reminded that President Zelenskyy stated that delays in supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine would lead not only to military casualties but also to civilian deaths and strengthen Russia’s position.

"By the way, Zelenskyy’s new defense minister said he has no complaints about the DPA’s work or the stability of military supplies. I am confident that Zelenskyy’s friend, drone manufacturer Mindich, also has no complaints about the DPA," he concluded.

Read more: Former Minister Umerov signed only one contract for interceptor drones, - Shabunin