Shabunin to be tried for evading military service: SBI completes investigation. PHOTOS

The investigation into the case against the AntAC head Vitalii Shabunin has been completed. He is accused of evading military service with the assistance of a military unit commander.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET informs.

The defence is currently studying the case file, and the indictment will then be submitted to court.

"We emphasise that the investigation was conducted objectively and as soon as possible, in compliance with all legal requirements. The SBI always acts for the sake of justice and stays out of politics, despite the high-profile and resonance of certain cases. In the end, the court will dot the i's and cross the t's and give a final assessment of the suspect's actions," the SBI said.

The Bureau noted that during the investigation, the circumstances of Shabunin's use of a vehicle intended for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were investigated, and as a result, no grounds for serving him with a notice of suspicion were found.

He was also returned the electronic gadgets seized during the search of his residence. The decision to return them was made after all the necessary procedural steps had been taken.

Shabunin is charged under Part 4 of Article 409 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - evasion of military service under martial law, Part 2 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - fraud.

In the same criminal proceedings, the commander who assisted the serviceman in evading military service was also served a notice of suspicion. He is charged with aiding and abetting a subordinate in evading military service, committed by prior conspiracy, and abuse of office (Article 364(1), Article 27(5), Article 409(4) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the articles provides for a sentence of up to 10 years in prison.







The case of Vitalii Shabunin

As a reminder, on 11 July, SBI officers served Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, with a notice of suspicion.

Earlier it was reported that the SBI was conducting a search of the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre Vitalii Shabunin at his place of service in Chuhuiv district of Kharkiv region and at home.

As reported, the head of the AntAC said that MPs from the "Servant of the People" faction had registered draft law No. 13271-1, which would allow officials to avoid punishment for corruption after dismissal. They plan to vote on it next week.

He also reported that on 3 June 2025, a regular meeting of the Verkhovna Rada was held, during which the "Servant of the People" faction supported a number of scandalous bills.

In February 2025, Shabunin announced that he was being transferred from Kyiv to Kharkiv region. He attributed this to his criticism of the government.

On 15 July, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposes a pre-trial restraint on Vitalii Shabunin, head of the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, in the form of a personal commitment until 20 August.

On 13 August, the State Bureau of Investigation notified the commander of a military unit in Kyiv region of a new suspicion and handed over the updated suspicion to Vitalii Shabunin, the head of the AntAC board.

