Some opinion leaders turn a blind eye to the fact that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is continuing to destroy the NABU and the SAPO.

This was announced by the AntAC's Chairman of the Board Vitalii Shabunin, Censor.NET reports.

"The NABU/SAPO have completed the investigation of the "eggs for UAH 17" scheme - the case is going to court. Do you remember how many opinion leaders defended Reznikov? For reasons I still don't understand, people turned a blind eye to facts and documents. Nikolov, "Dzerkalo Tyzhnia" and the AntAC were accused of slandering an honest government in the interests of the enemy. Not many of those opinion leaders admitted their mistake. Even fewer have apologised for the mud thrown at us (only a few have done so publicly).

It is normal to admit your mistakes. Only those who do nothing are not mistaken. We at the AntAC also make mistakes, but we know how to admit our mistakes (as, for example, with Umerov). It is also normal not to take someone's word for it. That is why we at the AntAC and our partners always prove our position with facts and documents," he stressed.

According to Shabunin, Zelenskyy is now building a "corrupt Malorossiya" with the help of security forces.

"And we are NOT asking you to take our word for it, we are pointing out the obvious facts.

For example, the pre-planned and implemented destruction of the independence of the NABU/SAPO in the Rada.

And Zelenskyy succeeded in this destruction - the worthless MPs voted for his law. It was just that later, Ukrainians with cardboard signs and EU leaders forced the president to crawl away. However, neither Zelenskyy's goals nor values have changed - he is continuing to destroy the NABU/SAPO, which are investigating his corruption. Yes, his corruption, because there is no separate corruption of Mindich, Chernyshov or Shurma. All of these people are gloves on the hands of Zelenskyy/Yermak.

Just like then with the "17 UAH eggs", now some opinion leaders are turning a blind eye to the illegal imprisonment of the detective and his elderly father (and the torture of the latter!). I hope that we will be able to stop the flywheel of lawlessness launched by Zelenskyy before it starts grinding those who do not 'notice' it now," concluded the AntAC head.

