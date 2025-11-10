Aivar Omson was key figure in money laundering through Derkach’s office. Tsukerman brothers also involved – Zhelezniak

In the corruption case involving Ukraine’s energy sector, suspects laundered around $100 million through the office of former MP Andrii Derkach. The main figure behind the money laundering was Aivar Omson.

MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this while commenting on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) investigation into corruption in the energy sector, Censor.NET reports.

Money laundering

"The money stolen from Ukraine’s energy defense and reconstruction during the fourth year of the war was taken out of the country and laundered through the office of traitor Andrii Derkach, now a senator in the Russian Federation.

And it was his partner and assistant who paid salaries to the ministers of energy and environment," Zhelezniak added.

Watch more: Large-scale corruption in energy sector: NABU uncovers Kyiv office owned by traitor Derkach’s family. VIDEO

Who was in charge

He said the key figure overseeing money laundering in the office was Aivar Omson, a citizen of the Seychelles.

"He managed the businesses of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Dmytro Firtash, Vadym Rabinovych, and the father of Russian mobster Semion Mogilevich. And of course, the operation also involved two brothers — Mykhailo and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

Сlose friends of other relatives, Tymur and Leonid Mindich," the MP added.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Background

Read more: Energoatom confirms searches and declares readiness to cooperate with investigation