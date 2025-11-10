Aivar Omson was key figure in money laundering through Derkach’s office. Tsukerman brothers also involved – Zhelezniak
In the corruption case involving Ukraine’s energy sector, suspects laundered around $100 million through the office of former MP Andrii Derkach. The main figure behind the money laundering was Aivar Omson.
MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak said this while commenting on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (NABU) investigation into corruption in the energy sector, Censor.NET reports.
Money laundering
"The money stolen from Ukraine’s energy defense and reconstruction during the fourth year of the war was taken out of the country and laundered through the office of traitor Andrii Derkach, now a senator in the Russian Federation.
And it was his partner and assistant who paid salaries to the ministers of energy and environment," Zhelezniak added.
Who was in charge
He said the key figure overseeing money laundering in the office was Aivar Omson, a citizen of the Seychelles.
"He managed the businesses of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, Dmytro Firtash, Vadym Rabinovych, and the father of Russian mobster Semion Mogilevich. And of course, the operation also involved two brothers — Mykhailo and Oleksandr Tsukerman.
Сlose friends of other relatives, Tymur and Leonid Mindich," the MP added.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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