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Energoatom confirms searches and declares readiness to cooperate with investigation

Corruption at Energoatom

On 10 November, investigative actions are being carried out at the office of Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine by representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).

Censor.NET reports this, citing Energoatom’s press center.

Energoatom ready to cooperate

The company stressed that Energoatom is fully cooperating with law enforcement, providing all requested materials and assisting in an objective and transparent investigation.

"The company is not obstructing procedural actions and is interested in a comprehensive clarification of all circumstances," the statement reads.

Read more: Verkhovna Rada initiated dismissal of Minister of Justice Halushchenko and Minister of Energy Hrynchuk

Background

Watch more: Exposing corruption in energy sector: NABU reveals details of the scheme. VIDEO

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) Energoatom (161) Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (486)
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