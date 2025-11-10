Energoatom confirms searches and declares readiness to cooperate with investigation
On 10 November, investigative actions are being carried out at the office of Energoatom National Nuclear Energy Generating Company of Ukraine by representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO).
Censor.NET reports this, citing Energoatom’s press center.
Energoatom ready to cooperate
The company stressed that Energoatom is fully cooperating with law enforcement, providing all requested materials and assisting in an objective and transparent investigation.
"The company is not obstructing procedural actions and is interested in a comprehensive clarification of all circumstances," the statement reads.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
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