Pressure on anti-corruption institutions in Ukraine is cause for concern, - European Commissioner Kos

Political and legislative pressure on anti-corruption institutions and civil society in Ukraine is causing concern in the European Commission. This could slow down the process of accession to the EU.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos in a comment to Suspilne, according to Censor.NET.

Fighting corruption

Marta Kos responded to a question about how statements by anti-corruption institutions and civil society organizations about increased pressure are affecting Ukraine's further progress toward EU membership.

"I am impressed by what Ukraine has achieved despite the extraordinary challenges of war. The report also acknowledges that the country continues to move towards EU accession. However, Ukraine has made only limited progress in the fight against corruption. Ukraine's specialized anti-corruption bodies continue to function, and civil society remains active and resilient. In July, the swift restoration of the independence of NABU and SAPO demonstrated that Ukraine's system is capable of self-correction. It must continue these efforts," she stressed.

Read more: Ukraine’s progress in EU depends on preserving independence of NABU and SAPO, - Ambassador Maternova

Slowdown in EU membership

The European Commissioner noted that the EU maintains its recommendation to start negotiations with Ukraine on the first cluster based on the progress achieved to date.

"Political and legislative pressure on anti-corruption institutions and civil society is a cause for concern. These developments could undermine trust and slow down the accession process if decisive action is not taken," Kos added.