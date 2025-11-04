Ukraine’s progress in EU depends on preserving independence of NABU and SAPO, - Ambassador Maternova

The European Union Ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Maternova, emphasized that anti-corruption reforms are critically important for Ukraine's further progress towards EU membership.

The diplomat made this statement at a briefing in Kyiv during the presentation of the European Commission's annual report on enlargement, according to Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

According to Maternova, Ukraine "has generally done solid, important work over the past year" in terms of moving closer to the European Union. However, she added, there are still areas that "raise concerns" and require additional steps for improvement.

Read more: NABU investigates possible overpricing of UAVs by Fire Point, - Kasianov

"We have recommendations after each section, and if we compare them with last year, some have remained unchanged," the ambassador noted.

The EU expects anti-corruption bodies to remain independent

Maternova clarified that the European Commission's report reflects the situation in July 2025 and the reaction to the adoption of a law that restricted the independence of anti-corruption structures.

"We also reflected in the report the events of July and concerns about the stability, experience, and independence of anti-corruption institutions. Further progress, of course, depends on preserving their independence," she stressed.