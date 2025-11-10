NABU detective Mahamedrasulov took part in collecting evidence in energy-sector corruption case – media

NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, detained by the SSU and one of the key investigators documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich, gathered important evidence in the energy-sector corruption case announced by NABU on 10 November.

NABU sources told Suspilne this, Censor.NET reports.

Mahamedrasulov gathered key evidence

"Ruslan Mahamedrasulov was indeed involved in this case. Thanks to him, important evidence was collected," a NABU source said.

NABU also said that beyond the energy sector, the case includes "situations related to the defense sphere."

"It’s a large criminal organization. More of its members were involved in the energy sector, with fewer linked to the defense sphere," the source told Suspilne.

Corruption in the energy sector

Mahamedrasulov`s case

Read more: "Zelenskyy’s SSU fabricated suspicion against witness over his testimony — that’s how Russia operates," Shabunin says