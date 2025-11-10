NABU detective Mahamedrasulov took part in collecting evidence in energy-sector corruption case – media
NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, detained by the SSU and one of the key investigators documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich, gathered important evidence in the energy-sector corruption case announced by NABU on 10 November.
NABU sources told Suspilne this, Censor.NET reports.
Mahamedrasulov gathered key evidence
"Ruslan Mahamedrasulov was indeed involved in this case. Thanks to him, important evidence was collected," a NABU source said.
NABU also said that beyond the energy sector, the case includes "situations related to the defense sphere."
"It’s a large criminal organization. More of its members were involved in the energy sector, with fewer linked to the defense sphere," the source told Suspilne.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the anti-corruption agencies’ "Midas" operation exposing corruption in the energy sector. The head of state stressed that "everyone who built these schemes must receive a clear procedural response."
Mahamedrasulov`s case
- Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and Kvartal 95 co-owner Tymur Mindich.
-
The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.
-
Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.
-
On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.
-
On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.
-
On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password