Without "blessing" from highest offices, corruption scheme at "Energoatom" would not have existed, - People’s Deputy Sovsun of "Voice" party
Inna Sovsun, a People's Deputy from the "Voice" faction, commented on the exposure of embezzlement schemes in the energy sector by the NABU and SAPO. According to the parliamentarian, without the "blessing" of the highest offices, this scheme would not have existed.
She wrote about this on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.
"NABU has exposed high-level corruption at Energoatom, which extends all the way to moscow. Everything points to Halushchenko being involved in high treason," the MP writes.
About the scheme
"The exposed scheme is quite simple and uncomplicated — suppliers to the state-owned Energoatom are paid for goods and services only after a 10-15% kickback. It is more interesting to know who was in charge of this operation. The suspect is the advisor to the former Minister of Energy — and now Minister of Justice — Herman Halushchenko. Then millions of dollars went to all interested parties — I think we will hear more about them. But in particular, money was laundered to MOSCOW through Halushchenko's former colleague, and now senator in the Russian Federation — Derkach (!!!). It was difficult for enthusiasts — it's not easy to carry a million and a half in sports bags. And what do we have? Some advisor to the minister walks into the largest state-owned company and gives instructions to the directors and the chairman of the board — who to pay and when. Everything is strictly in accordance with the standards of corporate governance of a state-owned company, which the government was so reluctant to reform, even resisting it with all its might," Sovsun said.
The parliamentarian wondered where the adviser got such powers.
"Hypnosis? High professionalism? Threats? Or maybe the answer is simpler — a mandate from the person he was ‘advising’? And the person he was advising, judging by everything, was guided by Mr Mindich. Who — very tellingly — disappeared from Ukraine a few hours before the NABU searches. Coincidences happen," Sovsun continued.
According to her, the team of streaming enthusiasts did not shy away from any purchases.
"Repairing power equipment after shelling, while power cuts continue in the country? Let the supplier be obedient, share a portion, and then we'll pay. Protective structures? Of course, that's ‘money down the drain’ (according to one of the figures in the tapes), but if necessary, it's better not to miss out on ‘your’ 15% here either. I wonder if the president will record a video with a repeat explanation of who exactly failed to provide protection for critical energy equipment? After the discovery of new interesting facts from NABU," she said.
In addition, the MP expressed her conviction that without the "blessing" from the highest offices, this scheme would not have existed.
"It is no secret that corruption has been raging around Energoatom for years. And it is also no secret that without the ‘blessing’ from the highest offices, this scheme would have had no chance of survival," Sovsun writes.
Responsibility for all involved
The MP added that not only the perpetrators but also all beneficiaries should be held accountable for systemic corruption during wartime.
"Those who were and still are in very high positions. I hope that law enforcement agencies will be able to prove their involvement. Because if during a war, when human lives are at stake, someone decides to count only their kickbacks, it is pointless to expect patience from society. It has long since run out," Sovsun concluded.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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