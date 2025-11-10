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"Carrying $1.6 million in cash is hardly pleasant": suspect in energy corruption scheme complained about hauling cash

Energy corruption exposed: NABU tapes detail scheme participants
Photo: Скриншот / НАБУ

One of the suspects in the energy sector corruption scheme complained that it was "very hard" to carry $1.6 million in cash to the office where the money was being laundered.

This is evidenced by recordings released by NABU, Censor.NET reports.

What was discussed

Earlier, NABU reported that the laundering of illegally obtained funds in the energy sector corruption scheme was coordinated through a separate office located in central Kyiv. The premises belonged to the family of former MP and traitor Andrii Derkach.

The businessman responsible for legalizing the funds was referred to by the group as "Shugarman." The office staff handled the laundering process, with one key member, nicknamed "Roshyk," playing a central role.

Read more: President’s Office on NABU probe into energy sector corruption: "There must be inevitability of punishment"

Cash carried in boxes

NABU says he can effectively be considered the "chief bookkeeper of the criminal organization," while the office’s overall operations were overseen by an "influential Ukrainian businessman" whom members of the scheme called "Karlson."

In an April 20 conversation, "Shugarman" asked "Roshyk": "So how did you haul the box?" He replied that the cash was handed to him in a box with a handle so it could be carried.

"I picked up a ‘lemon’ and handed it over in the same box. But carrying $1.6 million is hardly a pleasure," Roshyk complained.

NABU adds that the organization’s scale was "staggering," and at times they even stuffed cash "into plastic bags."

Watch more: Large-scale corruption in energy sector: NABU uncovers Kyiv office owned by traitor Derkach’s family. VIDEO

Overall, about $100 million passed through the so-called "laundromat," according to law enforcement. Investigators also established that the criminal organization had ties in Russia, and laundered funds in Austria, North America, and Africa.

NABU recording in which suspects discuss laundering cash
NABU recording in which suspects discuss laundering cash

Background

  • Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
  • As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
  • The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
  • The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
  • Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
  • Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.

Read more: Anonymous Telegram channels attack NABU, calling Bureau’s detectives "Russian agents"

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National Anti-Corruption Bureau (999) corruption (912) Energoatom (161)
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