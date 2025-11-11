Mahamedrasulov gathered number of key pieces of evidence in case of corruption in energy sector, - NABU detective

NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is currently in pre-trial detention, participated in the "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.

This was stated on air of UP by Bureau detective Oleksandr Abakumov, according to Censor.NET.

"Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is in pre-trial detention, was directly involved in this case, and thanks to him, we obtained a number of pieces of evidence that played a key role in this case," he said.

According to Abakumov, almost the entire NABU staff was involved in the final stage of the operation.

"Almost all, because several of our employees are in pre-trial detention," the detective added.

Read more: After "Midas" operation, government may attack NABU and SAPO, among options - suspicion of Klymenko, - media

Background

Read more: Government awaiting results of legal proceedings concerning "Energoatom" and ready to assist NABU and SAPO, - Svyrydenko

Mahamedrasulov's case

Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.

The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.

Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.

On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.

On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.

On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.

Read more: If it weren’t for Magamedrasulov, "Mindich tapes" would not exist,- lawyer Shcherban