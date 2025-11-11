Mahamedrasulov gathered number of key pieces of evidence in case of corruption in energy sector, - NABU detective
NABU detective Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is currently in pre-trial detention, participated in the "Midas" operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
This was stated on air of UP by Bureau detective Oleksandr Abakumov, according to Censor.NET.
"Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, who is in pre-trial detention, was directly involved in this case, and thanks to him, we obtained a number of pieces of evidence that played a key role in this case," he said.
According to Abakumov, almost the entire NABU staff was involved in the final stage of the operation.
"Almost all, because several of our employees are in pre-trial detention," the detective added.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
Mahamedrasulov's case
Earlier, media outlets reported that Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, head of NABU’s interregional detective office who was detained by the SSU, was one of the key officials involved in documenting the activities of businessman and "Kvartal 95" co-owner Tymur Mindich.
The SSU stated that one of the heads of NABU’s interregional detective offices, Ruslan Mahamedrasulov, was exposed for doing business with Russia.
Later, the Security Service of Ukraine denied that the detention and arrest of NABU officer Ruslan Mahamedrasulov were politically motivated.
On September 16, the Security Service of Ukraine, the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation announced a new suspicion against one of the heads of the NABU's interregional detective departments, who is currently in custody on suspicion of aiding the aggressor state.
On September 23, the court remanded the NABU detective in custody.
On October 15, the court extended the pretrial investigation period by six months.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password