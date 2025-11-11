After "Midas" operation, government may attack NABU and SAPO, among options - suspicion of Klymenko, - media

The head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, may be facing suspicion. This will be a reaction to recent investigations by anti-corruption bodies.

This was reported by LIGA.net, citing sources in the NABU and SAPO, according to Censor.NET.

They assure that "the operation is multi-level and will not be completed in one day."

The publication's interlocutors suggest that a "reaction from the top" to such high-profile cases, especially those involving "close associates", may soon follow.

Read more: NABU detective Mahamedrasulov took part in collecting evidence in energy-sector corruption case – media

Suspicion of Klymenko

One possible option could be to prepare charges against SAPO head Klymenko. This could create conditions for the Prosecutor General's Office to intervene in the investigation being conducted by the SAPO.

Anti-corruption bodies believe that such a change or even a partial rotation of the team creates the risk that key cases will be delayed and the anti-corruption vertical will be weakened, even to the point of losing evidence, they added.

Read more: Without "blessing" from highest offices, corruption scheme at "Energoatom" would not have existed, - People’s Deputy Sovsun of "Voice" party

Background

Read more: Government awaiting results of legal proceedings concerning "Energoatom" and ready to assist NABU and SAPO, - Svyrydenko