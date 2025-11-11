After "Midas" operation, government may attack NABU and SAPO, among options - suspicion of Klymenko, - media
The head of the SAPO, Oleksandr Klymenko, may be facing suspicion. This will be a reaction to recent investigations by anti-corruption bodies.
This was reported by LIGA.net, citing sources in the NABU and SAPO, according to Censor.NET.
They assure that "the operation is multi-level and will not be completed in one day."
The publication's interlocutors suggest that a "reaction from the top" to such high-profile cases, especially those involving "close associates", may soon follow.
Suspicion of Klymenko
One possible option could be to prepare charges against SAPO head Klymenko. This could create conditions for the Prosecutor General's Office to intervene in the investigation being conducted by the SAPO.
Anti-corruption bodies believe that such a change or even a partial rotation of the team creates the risk that key cases will be delayed and the anti-corruption vertical will be weakened, even to the point of losing evidence, they added.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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