Government awaiting results of legal proceedings concerning "Energoatom" and ready to assist NABU and SAPO, - Svyrydenko
Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko commented on the investigation by anti-corruption authorities into embezzlement in the energy sector.
She said this in a comment to "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.
Svyrydenko said that the government is awaiting the results of procedural actions regarding the situation with "Energoatom".
"We are awaiting the results of procedural actions regarding the situation with Energoatom and urgent notification of the government. Combating corruption is one of the government's key priorities. Any offences must be followed by convictions and inevitable punishment," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasised.
The government is ready to assist in the investigation
In addition, the Prime Minister stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to assist the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in their investigations.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
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