Government awaiting results of legal proceedings concerning "Energoatom" and ready to assist NABU and SAPO, - Svyrydenko

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko commented on the investigation by anti-corruption authorities into embezzlement in the energy sector.

She said this in a comment to "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.

Svyrydenko said that the government is awaiting the results of procedural actions regarding the situation with "Energoatom".

"We are awaiting the results of procedural actions regarding the situation with Energoatom and urgent notification of the government. Combating corruption is one of the government's key priorities. Any offences must be followed by convictions and inevitable punishment," the head of the Cabinet of Ministers emphasised.

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The government is ready to assist in the investigation

In addition, the Prime Minister stated that the Cabinet of Ministers is ready to assist the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office in their investigations.

Background

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