Nikholov on energy sector corruption: dollars in U.S. bank packaging seized from suspects, heightening interest of U.S. investigators
Bundles of U.S. dollars in American bank packaging were seized from suspects in the energy-sector corruption schemes — a detail that could heighten U.S. investigators’ interest in the case.
Journalist Yurii Nikholov wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.
Cash in U.S. bank packaging seized from suspects
"I still can’t grasp the scale of NABU’s hit on the corrupt. This isn’t a joke. The President’s partner from ‘Kvartal 95’ and the favorite energy minister from the circle of traitor Andrii Derkach, this isn’t some clownish jokes about ebonite sticks. I’ll publish a series of posts to break this down. The basic fact is this: Zelenskyy himself is not at risk. De jure he is protected from investigations by both NABU and the FBI. That said, their interest will be perfectly natural because Zelenskyy’s ‘nuclear grifters’ had bundles of dollars seized that were still in American bank packaging (you can see it in the largest photo on the screenshot). They didn’t even bother to switch the cash into Ukrainian ‘wrappings’: straight off the plane from the U.S., packed for kickbacks. And that, so to speak, will sharpen the interest of investigators across the ocean," the journalist wrote.
At the same time, Nikholov added that "the Commander-in-Chief himself has nothing to worry about personally — only his ‘boyars’ may figure in the investigation."
"So the spin from Telegram trash heaps that this is ‘a blow to the President’ is just that — spin. No one in Ukraine can lay a finger on the President under anti-corruption articles of the Criminal Code. But he can help law enforcement root out corruption — suspend those who need suspending, call off his attack dogs. That’s the minimum for entering the stages of bargaining, depression, and acceptance," the journalist added.
Corruption in the energy sector
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the anti-corruption agencies’ "Midas" operation exposing corruption in the energy sector. The head of state stressed that "everyone who built these schemes must receive a clear procedural response."
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