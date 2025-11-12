Former aide to Derkach, Myroniuk, placed in custody with bail set at ₴126 million. VIDEO

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has imposed a preventive measure on one of the suspects in the energy corruption case, Ihor Myroniuk.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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The suspect is Ihor Myroniuk, a former adviser to ex–Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko and a former aide to ex-MP and traitor Andrii Derkach.

According to media reports, Myroniuk appears in NABU recordings under the code name "Rocket".

During the hearing, the prosecutor confirmed for the first time that, according to the investigation, former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko is implicated in the scheme.

Investigators allege that with assistance from Halushchenko and with help from Myroniuk, Mindich and Tsukerman gained control over "Energoatom".

The minister was assigned the codename "Sigismund," while in communications with Myroniuk and Basov he was referred to as "Professor."

And for former Deputy Prime Minister Chernyshov - "Che Guevara," the prosecutor noted.

He added that "since at least October, one of the senior officials of the Prosecutor’s Office joined the criminal organization."

On 11 November, the court announced a recess in the hearing, which resumed on 12 November at 8:30 a.m.

According to the prosecutor, during the search, Myroniuk tore up documents in an attempt to hide them and threw them out of the window.

He also tried to get rid of his mobile phone by throwing it out of the apartment window.

Myroniuk's defence lawyer stated that the suspicion is unfounded and therefore requested the court to refuse to apply preventive measures.

Court’s decision

The court partially granted the motion.

The preventive measure is 60 days of custody, until 8 January 2026.

Bail is set at ₴126 million.

Myroniuk is also prohibited from communicating, in particular, with Halushchenko and other individuals involved.

See more: Zhelezniak: New NABU "tapes" reveal how Mindich financed Dynasty residential complex with stolen money. PHOTO

Background

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