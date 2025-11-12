Halushchenko removed from office as Minister of Justice, - Svyrydenko

Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko has been suspended from office by a government decision.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.

"Our sources report that Sigismund, aka Professor, aka Halushchenko, will now be removed from office by a government decision. This means absolutely nothing (it's just a weak political move), there must be a submission to the Rada for his dismissal!" he said.

According to the MP, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynychuk has not even been suspended.

Later, Prime Minister Svyrydenko confirmed the information.

"An extraordinary government meeting was held this morning. A decision was made to suspend Herman Halushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice. The government's decision entrusted the duties of the minister to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmila Suhak," she added.

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