Halushchenko removed from office as Minister of Justice, - Svyrydenko
Minister of Justice Herman Halushchenko has been suspended from office by a government decision.
This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, according to Censor.NET.
"Our sources report that Sigismund, aka Professor, aka Halushchenko, will now be removed from office by a government decision. This means absolutely nothing (it's just a weak political move), there must be a submission to the Rada for his dismissal!" he said.
According to the MP, Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynychuk has not even been suspended.
Later, Prime Minister Svyrydenko confirmed the information.
"An extraordinary government meeting was held this morning. A decision was made to suspend Herman Halushchenko from his duties as Minister of Justice. The government's decision entrusted the duties of the minister to the Deputy Minister of Justice for European Integration, Lyudmila Suhak," she added.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NAEK Energoatom in connection with a corruption case.
- NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at Energoatom.
- NABU and SAP announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- The current Minister of Energy, Svitlana Hrynychuk, appears in NABU's recordings as part of the investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Subsequently, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau exposed an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian Senator Andrii Derkach. There, they kept "black accounts," recorded money, and organised money laundering.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in the NABU tapes released in Operation Midas are Rocket (the "overseer" of Energoatom) and Tenor (the executive director of Energoatom). According to media reports, these are Igor Myronyuk and Dmitry Basov, respectively. In their conversation, they discussed, among other things, a mechanism for pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of 11 November, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Derkach's former assistant, Ihor Myroniuk.
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