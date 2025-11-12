Zelenskyy announces sanctions against two figures named in NABU probe and dismissal of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk. VIDEO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the corruption scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector.
The head of state made a statement in a video address, according to Censor.NET.
"I believe that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions. This is also a matter of trust. If there are allegations, they must be addressed. Suspension from office is the swiftest and most effective decision. I have asked the Prime Minister of Ukraine to obtain resignation statements from these ministers, and I urge members of parliament to support them. The rest must be resolved in the legal domain," the statement reads.
"There will also be an NSDC decision on sanctions submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Everyone in Ukraine is going through extremely difficult times, enduring power outages, Russian strikes, and losses. It is absolutely unacceptable that corruption schemes still exist in the energy sector under such circumstances. I will sign a decree imposing sanctions against two individuals involved in the NABU case concerning Energoatom," he concluded.
According to media reports, the individuals in question are Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- Chernyshova has been served with a notice of suspicion of illicit enrichment under Operation "Midas."
- One of the suspects, Dmytro Basov, was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 40 million.
- Halushchenko's former adviser Myroniuk was remanded in custody with bail set at UAH 126 million.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password