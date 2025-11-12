Zelenskyy announces sanctions against two figures named in NABU probe and dismissal of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to the corruption scandal in Ukraine’s energy sector.

The head of state made a statement in a video address, according to Censor.NET.

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"I believe that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions. This is also a matter of trust. If there are allegations, they must be addressed. Suspension from office is the swiftest and most effective decision. I have asked the Prime Minister of Ukraine to obtain resignation statements from these ministers, and I urge members of parliament to support them. The rest must be resolved in the legal domain," the statement reads.

"There will also be an NSDC decision on sanctions submitted by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Everyone in Ukraine is going through extremely difficult times, enduring power outages, Russian strikes, and losses. It is absolutely unacceptable that corruption schemes still exist in the energy sector under such circumstances. I will sign a decree imposing sanctions against two individuals involved in the NABU case concerning Energoatom," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy called Halushchenko after receiving message from Mindich, - SAPO prosecutor

According to media reports, the individuals in question are Tymur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

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