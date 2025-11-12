Zelenskyy called Halushchenko after receiving message from Mindich, - SAPO prosecutor
The SAPO prosecutor spoke about one of the episodes featured in the "Mindich's tapes." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Minister Halushchenko after receiving a message from Mindich.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Prosecutor Savytskyi cited an episode from a conversation between Halushchenko, Mindich, and Oleksandr Tsukerman.
"During the conversation, Halushchenko receives a call from the president, and he picks up the phone: "Hello, hello, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, hello, everything is here, yes, yes," he said.
The context of the subsequent conversation suggests that Zelenskyy probably called Halushchenko after Mindich wrote a message to the president.
Tsuckerman says to Halushchenko: "And you said that no one talks to you about anything, and here you are..."
Mindich said, "Oh, yes, he's read the text message." He probably meant the correspondence with Zelenskyy.
Halushchenko asked what Mindich had written. Mindich replied, "That Hera wants to talk to you."
Halushchenko asked Mindich, "And what should I do with him (presumably referring to communicating with the president. - Ed.)?"
Mindich replied: "Listen, Vladimir Alexandrovich, you understand, I can't go to work as a janitor, I'll do whatever you say, whatever you need, I'm yours..."
After that, Halushchenko is going to visit Zelenskyy.
Background
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
- On 12 November, the head of the Ministry of Justice and former Minister of Energy Halushchenko was removed from office.
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