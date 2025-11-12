Zelenskyy called Halushchenko after receiving message from Mindich, - SAPO prosecutor

The SAPO prosecutor spoke about one of the episodes featured in the "Mindich's tapes." President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Minister Halushchenko after receiving a message from Mindich.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Prosecutor Savytskyi cited an episode from a conversation between Halushchenko, Mindich, and Oleksandr Tsukerman.

"During the conversation, Halushchenko receives a call from the president, and he picks up the phone: "Hello, hello, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, hello, everything is here, yes, yes," he said.

The context of the subsequent conversation suggests that Zelenskyy probably called Halushchenko after Mindich wrote a message to the president.

Tsuckerman says to Halushchenko: "And you said that no one talks to you about anything, and here you are..."

Mindich said, "Oh, yes, he's read the text message." He probably meant the correspondence with Zelenskyy.

Read more: "Kvartal 95" stated that Mindich, owner of "Kvartal", has no influence on company

Halushchenko asked what Mindich had written. Mindich replied, "That Hera wants to talk to you."

Halushchenko asked Mindich, "And what should I do with him (presumably referring to communicating with the president. - Ed.)?"

Mindich replied: "Listen, Vladimir Alexandrovich, you understand, I can't go to work as a janitor, I'll do whatever you say, whatever you need, I'm yours..."

After that, Halushchenko is going to visit Zelenskyy.

Read more: Zhelezniak on Halushchenko’s dismissal: He will continue to run Ministry of Energy and flows through Hrynchuk. All ministers featured in Mindich’s tapes must be dismissed

Background

Read more: Defendants in Mindich’s tapes mentioned their communication with president, - SAPO prosecutor