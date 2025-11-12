Defendants in Mindich’s tapes mentioned their communication with president, - SAPO prosecutor

The defendants in the energy corruption case mentioned the President of Ukraine during their conversations.

This was stated during the hearing by SAPO prosecutor Savytskyi, according to Censor.NET.

"We are talking about communication with the highest officials of the state, as well as other projects related to business activities. In particular, they refer to a person with the initials A.B. in relation to the organisation of appropriate lawyers for Chernyshov in the case.

They also report on communications with the President of Ukraine. Accordingly, who saw him and when they last communicated," he read out.

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Background

Read more: Zhelezniak on Halushchenko’s dismissal: He will continue to run Ministry of Energy and flows through Hrynchuk. All ministers featured in Mindich’s tapes must be dismissed