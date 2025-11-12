Zhelezniak on Halushchenko’s dismissal: He will continue to run Ministry of Energy and flows through Hrynchuk. All ministers featured in Mindich’s tapes must be dismissed

The government must urgently dismiss all ministers who figure in Mindich's tapes.

This was written by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a People's Deputy from the "Voice" party, on his Telegram channel, commenting on the Cabinet's decision to dismiss Herman Halushchenko, Censor.NET reports.

Halushchenko removed from office as Minister of Justice

"Are you kidding? What does "suspended" mean? He will continue to run the Ministry of Energy and the flows through Hrynchuk! The Prime Minister must URGENTLY submit for dismissal all the persons mentioned in the tapes. First and foremost, his ministers who were and are on the payroll of Derkach’s agents! The Rada should also vote on this on the very first day! Or resign itself, if it has any reputation left... They are simply taking the whole country for fools who will fall for this...," Zhelezniak noted.

Read more: SAPO: Mindich helped Halushchenko by interceding with Zelenskyy

What preceded it?

On 12 November, Halushchenko was removed from his position as Minister of Justice.

Read more: EU on NABU’s investigation into "Energoatom": Fighting corruption is important condition for Ukraine’s membership