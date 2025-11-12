Zhelezniak on Halushchenko’s dismissal: He will continue to run Ministry of Energy and flows through Hrynchuk. All ministers featured in Mindich’s tapes must be dismissed
The government must urgently dismiss all ministers who figure in Mindich's tapes.
This was written by Yaroslav Zhelezniak, a People's Deputy from the "Voice" party, on his Telegram channel, commenting on the Cabinet's decision to dismiss Herman Halushchenko, Censor.NET reports.
Halushchenko removed from office as Minister of Justice
"Are you kidding? What does "suspended" mean? He will continue to run the Ministry of Energy and the flows through Hrynchuk! The Prime Minister must URGENTLY submit for dismissal all the persons mentioned in the tapes. First and foremost, his ministers who were and are on the payroll of Derkach’s agents! The Rada should also vote on this on the very first day! Or resign itself, if it has any reputation left... They are simply taking the whole country for fools who will fall for this...," Zhelezniak noted.
What preceded it?
On 12 November, Halushchenko was removed from his position as Minister of Justice.
- Earlier, Censor.NET reported that NABU was conducting searches at Mindich's residence, who left Ukraine a few hours before the searches.
- As reported, on Tuesday, 4 November, searches were conducted in one of the branches of the separate divisions of NNEGC "Energoatom" in connection with a corruption case.
- The NABU is also conducting searches at the home of former Energy Minister Halushchenko and at "Energoatom".
- The NABU and the SAPO announced a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sector.
- Current Minister of Energy Svitlana Hrynchuk appears on recordings obtained by NABU as part of its investigation into corruption in the energy sector.
- Later, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau uncovered an office in central Kyiv belonging to the family of former MP and current Russian senator Andrii Derkach, where a "black ledger" was kept, cash was tracked, and money-laundering operations were organized.
- On 11 November, NABU released recordings featuring Minister Halushchenko and Mindich.
- The main figures in NABU’s leaked recordings from Operation "Midas" are "Rocket" (the so-called overseer of Energoatom) and "Tenor" (Energoatom’s executive director). According to media reports, they are Ihor Myroniuk and Dmytro Basov, respectively. In the conversation, they discussed mechanisms of pressuring contractors to extort money.
- On the evening of November 11, the High Anti-Corruption Court considered a pretrial measure for Andrii Derkach’s former aide, Ihor Myroniuk.
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