EU on NABU’s investigation into "Energoatom": Fighting corruption is important condition for Ukraine’s membership

Against the backdrop of the NABU investigation into the embezzlement scheme at "Energoatom", the European Commission stated that it does not comment on individual cases or anti-corruption proceedings in Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the European Commission to the publication "Suspilne", according to Censor.NET.

EU reaction

"The fight against corruption requires constant efforts to ensure a strong capacity to combat corruption and uphold the rule of law. It is necessary to protect the role of independent anti-corruption bodies, which are the cornerstone of the rule of law in Ukraine as a future EU member state," they stressed.

The EU also called on Ukraine to focus on cases with significant public impact and added that it continues to "closely monitor the rule of law situation and stands ready to provide support."

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