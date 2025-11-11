Operation "Midas": names revealed of all individuals charged by NABU. LIST

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as part of the case into a large-scale corruption scheme in the energy sector (Operation "Midas"), has charged seven individuals. Journalists have identified who they are.

This was reported by the Schemes project (Radio Liberty), Censor.NET notes.

Names of those charged

According to journalists, in addition to Tymur Mindich (code name "Karlson" in NABU recordings), the list includes:

Former adviser to the Minister of Energy Ihor Myroniuk ("Rocket");

("Rocket"); Executive Director for Security at Energoatom Dmytro Basov ("Tenor");

("Tenor"); Oleksandr Tsukerman ("Sugarman");

("Sugarman"); Ihor Fursenko ("Roshyyk");

("Roshyyk"); Lesia Ustymenko;

Liudmyla Zorina.

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Five of the suspects have been detained. Two, Tumur Mindich and Oleksandr Tsukerman, have fled Ukraine.

More about the suspects

At NABU, "Roshyk" is referred to as the accountant of the "back office." In the recordings, he is the one heard saying that carrying a box full of cash is "not much of a pleasure."

Journalists report that Ihor Fursenko is registered as an individual entrepreneur, with his primary business listed as IT consulting. In other contacts, his phone number appears as "Ihor, employee of Mykhailo Tsukerman."

Read more: Mindich scandal prompts Milovanov to resign from Energoatom Supervisory Board

Lesia Ustymenko appears in contact lists as "Lesia Kyiv, Brothers’ Financial Officer." She is registered as a private entrepreneur whose primary activity is "market research and public opinion analysis."

In 2023, Ustymenko acquired a parking space in a central Kyiv building that, according to Schemes, houses the "back office" mentioned in the NABU investigation.

Her husband is believed to be a Russian citizen. Journalists found that until 2015 he frequently traveled to Russia, his country of origin, and that same year obtained a Ukrainian passport.

Liudmyla Zorina also operates as an individual entrepreneur, her business activity listed as "consulting on commercial operations and management." Her email address is linked to Vadym Hrona, former adviser to the head of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), who, according to reports, frequently visited the ARMA and gave instructions to employees despite not being officially employed there.

Read more: Government terminates Energoatom Supervisory Board’s powers ahead of schedule – Svyrydenko

Background

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