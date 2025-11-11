Mindich scandal prompts Milovanov to resign from Energoatom Supervisory Board

Timofii Mylovanov, a member of Energoatom's Supervisory Board, announced his resignation, stating that the company was not responding adequately to corruption challenges. He called for the creation of an independent ethics and compliance committee, but his initiative was not supported.

According to Censor.NET, he wrote about this on Facebook.

"I am resigning from my position as a member of the Supervisory Board of Energoatom," Mylovanov wrote.

Submitted a request to convene a meeting of the Supervisory Board

"Today, November 11, I submitted an official request to convene an extraordinary meeting of the Supervisory Board. My goal was to ensure an adequate response to the situation surrounding the company," the statement said.

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I proposed two specific decisions

1. Temporarily suspend all officials whose names appear in the investigation materials to ensure the objectivity of the process.

2.⁠ ⁠⁠Establish an independent Ethics and Compliance Committee to conduct a full review of procurement procedures, financial transactions, and control systems, with the involvement of international experts and a forensic audit.

"I believed and still believe that the statements made by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), the findings of journalistic investigations, and public attention are sufficient grounds for such measures. This is precisely why the supervisory board exists: to act when accountability and common sense are required.

There is a solution, but it is formal. Everything has become bureaucratic. We listened to the team saying that "everything is fine." They spent hours convincing us that there were no threats. This is a profound failure," Mylovanov emphasized.

Mylovanov noted: "Those who know me know that I am used to taking action. Here, there was precisely such a need — to take action. To finally create normal, transparent compliance at Energoatom. But instead, we are discussing tenders, procedures, and other clarifications for a month and dying in bureaucracy."

"I feel that we are simply being talked down to. And I don't see anyone else showing the determination that I feel within myself. All these months, I have been trying to urge the Supervisory Board to launch committees, to start working, rather than fighting over the appointment of yet another advisor or complaining about procedural matters.

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I demanded results, not explanations of processes. I was told that I was toxic, biased, and "demanding the impossible," Mylovanov notes.

Mylovanov emphasized that the situation with NABU should have been a wake-up call for the management and Supervisory Board of Energoatom. However, no wake-up call occurred. Instead, there was slumber and hope that somehow it would all blow over.

"I am particularly annoyed by people who publicly talk about fighting corruption, but then giggle at meetings and say that 'there is no evidence to prove corruption,'" Mylovanov added.

What preceded this?