Putin’s ally Kozak, who proposed ending war, has resigned

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Dmitry Kozak has submitted his resignation.

On 17 September, Russian propagandists, citing sources, reported that Dmitry Kozak had submitted his resignation from the post of Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration at his own request.

According to Russian media, he is considering a move into business.

On 18 September, Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov's spokesman confirmed this information.

"I can confirm that Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak has resigned. Of his own accord," he said.

What preceded it?

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW), citing a Russian political scientist, reported that Kozak was the only participant in the Russian Security Council meeting on 21 February 2022 who opposed a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In August 2025, The New York Times wrote that Dmitry Kozak had suggested to Putin that he end the war in Ukraine and start peace talks.

Journalists noted that Kozak had disappointed Putin with this suggestion. After that, many of Kozak's powers were transferred to Sergey Kiriyenko.

The publication reported that Kozak is the only high-ranking official in Putin's entourage who openly speaks out against the war. However, he does not voice this criticism publicly.

A Western source stated that Kozak asked for ideas to convince Putin to change course.

